Yeni Şafak: Black Sea gas can cover Turkey's population demand for 33 years

The reserves of natural gas in the Black Sea are sufficient to cover the demand of the Turkish population for 33 years. The volume of natural fuel in the discovered field is estimated at about 58 billion cubic meters of natural fuel, which will increase the total amount of gas in the republic to 710 billion cubic meters, local newspaper Yeni Şafak reported.
Black Sea gas will be connected to the national grid at the end of March next year and will be used in residential houses. It will increase the energy security of the country. In the aggregate, the known and discovered reserves of the fuel are estimated at $1 trillion in the international markets, the newspaper quotes the President of the Republic Tayyip Erdogan.
On December 26, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that a new gas field was discovered in the Black Sea, the reserves of which are estimated at 58 billion cubic meters. In the course of works at the Sakarya gas field new natural gas reserves were discovered. The Turkish drilling vessel Fatih discovered gas reserves in the Türkali-1 and Türkali-2 exploration wells.