Armenia MOD plans to hold training camps for reservists, from March 1 to May 12

The Republic of Armenia Ministry of Defense (RA MOD) plans to hold training camps for reservists, from March 1 to May 12, 2023.
The respective draft of the decision is posted on the e-draft website of publication of legal acts and drafts.
The adoption of this draft decision is due to the need to conduct training exercises for improving the military skills, training, and preparation of the reservists of the ranks, non-commissioned officers, and officers of the first group of the reservists, as well as to include the human resources and vehicles of the RA conscripts in training exercises and combat duty in order to strengthen the combat duty of the RA Armed Forces.