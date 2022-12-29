Unique custom Chevrolet Corvette to be auctioned off

A 1959 custom Chevrolet Corvette roadster from Hot Rod Service Company will be auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale. The car features an LS7 engine, Chevrolet automatic transmission, air suspension and Wilwood brakes. The seriously redesigned body and interior with Momo steering wheel, Clayton Machine Works pedals, and Mercedes-Benz mats will not go unnoticed by buyers.
The amazing roadster is designed and built by Hot Rod Service Company of California, based on a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette. The chassis is augmented with transverse struts, safety frame mounts, and new body supports. At the rear is a Currie Truetrac axle with four-arm mounts, but there's also an AccuAir air suspension. Brakes are from Wilwood, with perforated discs and six-piston calipers, Motor reported.
The car has mighty LS7 engine. The seven-liter V8 features a new camshaft, a Kinsler intake manifold, a Billet Specialties attachment kit, and a custom cold intake system. Traction to the rear wheels comes through a 6L90E six-band automatic and an aluminum driveshaft. The car also uses XRP Hypalon fuel line, Autowire wiring, and a stainless steel exhaust line.
Stainless steel brake hoses, fuel system and 68-liter tank are also used. The body is almost completely new. There are other front fenders, bumpers, grille and windshield. The roadster's interior is also new. Eye-catching custom gauges, fiberglass center console with massive handrails, pedals Clayton Machine Works, steering wheel Momo and mats Mercedes-Benz. Finishing touches include an Alpine audio system, Vintage Air climate control, and paddle shifters.
The custom will be offered at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale from Jan. 21 to 29 next year. The car is marked no reserve, meaning no minimum price.