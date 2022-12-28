News
Post of CIS Executive Secretary to be renamed Secretary General
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The position of the chairman of the CIS executive committee-executive secretary will change its name to "CIS secretary general", said the First Department of CIS countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

"On January 1, 2023, the title of the post of CIS Executive Secretary will change. In accordance with the decision of the Council of CIS Heads of State, the title of the post will change from "Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary" to "CIS Secretary General," the department said in its Telegram channel.

The post will continue to be held by the current head of the executive committee, Sergei Lebedev.
