Mossad seeks to hire more cyber experts

The Mossad, under the leadership of current director David Barney, has accelerated its technological revolution, Jpost reports.
Shortly after Barnea was appointed, he replaced a number of senior Mossad officials and reorganized some departments to focus more on and invest in cutting-edge technology, whether in cyberspace or elsewhere.
The latest example of Barney's efforts was published in the Yediot Ahronot newspaper, noting that the spy agency's website advertised for 54 new hires in cyber security, artificial intelligence and big data.
According to the ad, a person with at least two years of experience in the aforementioned fields and with outstanding interpersonal skills, high self-confidence, an active nature and resilience under extreme pressure is needed.
In a speech leaked to the press last week, Barnea noted that more resources would need to be diverted from some of the Mossad's famous and traditional wings to keep up with the dizzying pace of the technological revolution.