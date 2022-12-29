Stores in Martakert and Askeran districts half-empty: Deficit in Nagorno-Karabakh deepens

The food shortage in Artsakh is deepening day by day. The heads of communities in Martakert and Askeran districts, which have been under blockade for about three weeks, said stores are half-empty, with no sugar, cereals, vegetables and fruits.
"Goods are sold in limited quantities. There is no shortage of bread. The most important thing is that there is no panic," Boris Kahramanyan, head of the Ivanyan community of Askeran region, told NEWS.am.
David Ananyan, the head of Mets Shen Community of Martakert Region, said that 20 percent of goods are left in the stores and the basic necessities have run out.
"There are no fruits, the problem with medicines is also serious. Potatoes may be enough for another couple of months, everything else is gone. Gasoline is used only in case of emergency. We'll bear with it, that's not the point, just take this traitor down. We are not going to leave Artsakh," he said.
Starting from December 12, 10:30 a.m. a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road allegedly for environmental reasons, also making political demands. The blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh by the enemy continues.