News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Putin congratulates Pashinyan on New Year
Putin congratulates Pashinyan on New Year
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the coming New Year and Christmas.

The statement says: "Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

"Please accept my cordial New Year and Christmas greetings.

"This year was a jubilee year for Russia and Armenia: we celebrated the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and the 25th anniversary of signing the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Aid.

"It is important that during your official visit we have been able to consolidate the strategic orientation of our bilateral alliance, to outline steps for the further development of partnership interaction in various fields, including the EurAsEC, CSTO and CIS formats.

"I count on the continuation of our dialogue and constructive joint work on topical issues of bilateral and regional agenda.

"I sincerely wish you good health, prosperity and success, and to the brotherly people of Armenia I wish peace and prosperity."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Group of Karabakh residents stranded in Yerevan due to blockade to march to military pantheon to welcome New Year
Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State as well as former Minister of State and ex-ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), informs…
 Mishustin to Pashinyan: Russia-Armenia relations continued to develop dynamically in passing year
The Russian PM sent a congratulatory message to his Armenian counterpart on the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays…
 Pashinyan congratulates Zelenskiy
"I send my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you...
 Portugal ties world's largest Christmas tree
Originally their idea was to find something to do for the elderly who have been sitting...
 Elephants help Santa Claus in Thailand
Herders dressed as Santa Claus drove the giants to a school in central Thailand...
 Armenia's New Year tree is top 3 tallest in CIS countries
The rating is based on the research of the height of the main Christmas trees in the CIS countries....
Most
Read Viewed
Photos