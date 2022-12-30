Putin congratulates Pashinyan on New Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the coming New Year and Christmas.
The statement says: "Dear Nikol Vovayevich,
"Please accept my cordial New Year and Christmas greetings.
"This year was a jubilee year for Russia and Armenia: we celebrated the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and the 25th anniversary of signing the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Aid.
"It is important that during your official visit we have been able to consolidate the strategic orientation of our bilateral alliance, to outline steps for the further development of partnership interaction in various fields, including the EurAsEC, CSTO and CIS formats.
"I count on the continuation of our dialogue and constructive joint work on topical issues of bilateral and regional agenda.
"I sincerely wish you good health, prosperity and success, and to the brotherly people of Armenia I wish peace and prosperity."