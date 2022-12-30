News
Mishustin to Pashinyan: Russia-Armenia relations continued to develop dynamically in passing year
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays.

"In the passing year, relations between Russia and Armenia—based on the principles of friendship, partnership, and alliance—continued to develop dynamically. Cooperation in the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres has been expanded, integration cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union has been strengthened.

I am convinced that joint efforts at the level of governments will contribute to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in various domains, will create favorable conditions for the launch of new large joint projects. It fully corresponds to the long-term interests of Russia and Armenia," the message reads, in particular.
