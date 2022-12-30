News
Friday
December 30
Pashinyan congratulates Zelenskiy
Pashinyan congratulates Zelenskiy
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski on New Year and Christmas holidays, the press service of the Armenian Embassy in Ukraine told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"I send my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Ukraine.

"I sincerely hope that in the coming year peace and solidarity will prevail in the world and in conditions of stability we will be able to give a new impetus to the further development of the Armenian-Ukrainian interstate relations based on mutual respect for the benefit of the peoples of Armenia and Ukraine.

I wish you, your family and friends strong health and success, as well as friendly people of Ukraine - lasting peace and stability," he said.
