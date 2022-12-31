Italian woman accidentally burns €20,000 her husband hid in fireplace for fear of thieves

In Rome, a married couple lost their savings of €20,000 because the wife mistakenly burned them, unaware that the funds were hidden in the fireplace, reports Il Messaggero.
The incident occurred in a Rome apartment in the Monteverde district.
So, the man, fearing burglars, in the summer put postal savings bonds worth €20 thousand in the chimney because in the warm season the couple did not use it. In the winter, however, he forgot to move the funds and saw his wife light the fireplace on Christmas Day.
The man thought it would be a safe place where thieves wouldn't even think to look. His wife didn't know he hid them there, he said. When he saw the flames,he almost fainted, he said.
There is a chance that the man will get his money back. So, his brother, who works at the post office, said that if the serial number of the bonds is saved, it's possible to reissue them.