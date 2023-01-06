News
Friday
January 06
Gazprom reduces gas pumping to the EU through Ukraine
Gazprom reduces gas pumping to the EU through Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Today, on January 6, the gas pumping by Gazprom to the European Union countries through Sudzha gas metering station (GMS) on the Russian-Ukrainian border will amount to 35.5 million cubic meters. Thus, in less than a week, the export figure has decreased by approximately 7.8 million cubic meters, Kommersant writes.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side through Sudzha gas metering station - 35.5 million cubic meters on January 6. The application for the Sohranivka gas metering station has been declined," Sergey Kupriyanov, the press secretary of the Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, told journalists.

The previous day volume of pumping was 37.6 million cubic meters, on January 4 - 37.8 million cubic meters, on January 3 - 42.2 million, on January 2 - 42.4 million. It should be noted that the decrease of the supplied volumes is taking place against the backdrop of falling gas prices. Yesterday, on January 5, the price of gas dropped below $700 per thousand cubic meters. The last time such cheap gas in Europe was in September 2021.

The GTS Operator of Ukraine reported earlier on January 6 about potential decrease of pumping of energy resources up to 35.5 mln.cu.m. Transit of gas through Sohranivka was stopped in May 2022.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
