Turkish President Recep Erdogan continues to threaten Greece, accusing Athens of "infringing on Turkey's rights and interests in the region, including in the Aegean Sea.
The Greek media have begun to write with concern about the range of the Typhoon missile, claiming that Ankara could strike Athens. We have no such target! We can only retaliate if our interests are threatened, he said, Anadolu news agency quoted Anadolu as saying.
According to him, modern Turkey is a strong country firmly defending its interests in the region and in the international arena. "Our development continues despite wars and crises in the world," he noted.