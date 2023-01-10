News
Aliyev makes it clear he has no intention to unblock Lachin corridor
Aliyev makes it clear he has no intention to unblock Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has made it clear that he does not intend to unblock the Lachin corridor.

According to him, the action of the so-called Azerbaijani "environmentalists" will continue until the "fair demands" of Baku are met and "access to the ore deposits" located in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is not opened.

At the same time, Aliyev cynically noted that "it is at least shameless to call these events a blockade," calling the reaction of the Armenian side to what is happening "another anti-Azerbaijani show.

The blockade of the Lachin corridor, linking Artsakh with Armenia and the world, has lasted for 30 days. Because of the blockade, 120 000 inhabitants of Artsakh (including about 30 000 children) are suffering a lot of hardships and are under the threat of starvation. More than 12,000 tons of vital goods would have been delivered to Artsakh if not for the blockade, during which only a fraction has been delivered through the International Committee of the Red Cross and Russian peacekeeping contingent.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
