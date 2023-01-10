Aliyev complains of sending EU mission to Armenia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev considers the sending of a new EU civilian mission to Armenia without coordination with Baku a "very unpleasant event."
"It will not increase security, but on the contrary, it will undermine the format of negotiations," he said. According to him, "if such games are played behind Azerbaijan's back, it will cast doubt on the future of this format." "Now representatives of the new mission are in Armenia and are holding meetings with high-ranking officials there. According to our information, a large delegation will be sent there again in February, and again without consulting us," Aliyev complained.
According to him, Baku sees the U.S. and Russia as a platform for talks with Armenia, TASS reports. "France has in fact completely isolated itself from the process. Now there are only America and Russia. That is, at the moment we see such negotiating platforms...Europe can also be such a platform, if it behaves honestly."