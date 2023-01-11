News
Wednesday
January 11
14.8% drop in gasoline, 13.7% increase in diesel fuel prices recorded in Armenia in 1 year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In December 2022, compared to November, 0.9-0.1% inflation of non-food products was recorded in five cities of Armenia under monitoring, 0.1% inflation in two cities—including the capital Yerevan, whereas in four cities the price level remained unchanged compared to the previous month.

The Statistics Committee of Armenia informs that in December 2022, compared to November, the price of gasoline and diesel fuel decreased by 11.3% and 7.2%, respectively, in the country.

In December 2022 compared to December 2021, there was a 14.8% drop in gasoline prices, whereas a 13.7% increase in diesel fuel prices.

And in January-December 2022, compared to January-December 2021, the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel increased by 11.5% and 37.1%, correspondingly, in Armenia.
