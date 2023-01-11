Sweden wants to build new nuclear power plants

The Swedish government will introduce legislation that would allow new nuclear power plants to be built, the AP reports.

“We are now changing the legislation, making it possible to build more reactors in more places than is possible today,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference.

It is not yet clear when the government will introduce the bill.

Sweden's Environmental Protection Act sets a limit of 10 reactors, and new nuclear power plants can only be built where there are already reactors. The government wants these provisions removed. The amendment is scheduled to take effect in March 2024.

Currently there are six nuclear reactors in three locations: Forsmark, Oskarshamn and Ringhals.

Romina Pourmokhtari, minister for climate and environment, said that the new reactors could be smaller and should be built where they would do the most good.







