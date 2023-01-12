Armenia's Pashinyan to Artsakh authorities: Political statements that worsen situation should be avoided

The reaction by the authorities and the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) regarding the solution to the situation created in Artsakh should be asymmetric. This was announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"The developments of recent years, their deep meanings and reasons must be faced with the aspect that our assessments of the situations must be fact-based. In this regard, first of all, it is necessary to avoid political statements that make the situation even more impasse because statements that are not accompanied by clear ideas of reaching the end point are of no use," he said.

The PM stressed that a political conversation should begin between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh, and the latter’s authorities should not allow anyone to accuse them of disrupting a constructive conversation or making such a conversation impossible.

"The closure of the Lachin corridor [by Azerbaijan] is a provocation, the ultimate goal of which is a new military escalation, and steps that are desirable for those developing the military escalation scenario should not be taken. One of the goals of provocation and escalation is to hide the obvious need for political and official dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert and push it out of the agenda. No actions should be taken that contribute to the solution of this provocative problem," Pashinyan emphasized.

On the other hand, according to the premier, Armenia’ diplomatic corps, all agencies and circles with foreign ties should redouble their efforts to increase the international visibility of the current humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and make it a subject of discussion in various instances.

"In this sense, a huge amount of work has been done, but more is needed," Pashinyan added.

"The working group established in Armenia to assist the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in the management of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh should continue to take possible measures to resolve the emerging urgent matters," the Armenian PM said.