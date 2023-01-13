News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
U.S. House of Representatives approves ban on oil sales to China from reserves
U.S. House of Representatives approves ban on oil sales to China from reserves
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill to ban the sale of oil from strategic reserves (SPR) to entities owned, controlled or influenced by the Communist Party of China.

The decision was supported by 331 members of the House, against 97 members, the U.S. media noted.

Last year, nearly 1 million barrels of oil from the SPR went to Unipec America, a "subsidiary" of China's state oil company Sinopec, which drew sharp criticism from Republicans, S&P Global noted.

Republicans accuse the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden of depleting strategic oil reserves because of political motives after an unprecedented 180 million barrels were sold from SPR over several months to combat rising energy prices caused by the situation in Ukraine and anti-Russian sanctions.

As of Jan. 6, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, the volume of oil in SPR was 371.58 million barrels, the lowest level since December 1983.

Now the bill to prohibit the sale of oil to the PRC must be considered and approved by the Senate; if approved, it will go to the president for signing. At the same time, analysts are doubtful that the Democrat-controlled Senate will support this initiative.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Goldman Sachs allows Brent to rise to $110 after restrictions in China are lifted
British conglomerate Barclays expects Brent prices to rise to $106 per barrel in the fourth quarter...
 World oil prices dropping
According to the trading data…
 Sanctions on Russian oil are costing Moscow more than $170 million a day
The Finland-based think tank estimates that Russia's crude oil exports fell 12 percent in December...
 Sweden wants to build new nuclear power plants
Romina Pourmokhtari, minister for climate and environment...
 Deputy Minister: Armenia will export more electricity to Georgia in 2022 than in previous 10 years
"This is mainly due to the liberalization of the market...
 14.8% drop in gasoline, 13.7% increase in diesel fuel prices recorded in Armenia in 1 year
The Statistics Committee informed...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos