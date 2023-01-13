News
Nissan updates exterior of GT-R sports car
Nissan updates exterior of GT-R sports car
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Japanese company Nissan has presented updated sports car GT-R. Press-service of the brand reports about it. The new car will go on sale next spring.

The car has a new grille, changed the front bumper and new running lights. The rear bumper has undergone modernization, as well as new rear wing on the trunk lid.

Nissan was able to reduce noise and vibration of the new car and carefully tuned the sound, which should improve comfort level in the cabin. At the same time, the interior remains the same.

The updated Nissan GT-R has a 3,8-liter petrol turbo-engine capacity of 570 hp, GR6 robotized gearbox with double clutch and a full drive system. The company also announced the Nismo version, which received a similar engine, but with a special setup that increases the power up to 600 hp.
