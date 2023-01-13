We would not go that way if we considered dialogue with Azerbaijan vain and fruitless, France NA speaker says

Today there is a dialogue with Azerbaijan; it should be continued and strengthened. The speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of France, Yael Braun-Pivet, said this Friday during her joint news press conference in Yerevan with speaker Alen Simonyan of the Armenian NA.

"First of all, it is necessary to welcome that the dialogue continues, whatever the situation may be. There is no break in the dialogue, we have to continue and are continuing to strengthen the efforts so that the dialogue yields results," she said.

And when asked whether she sees Azerbaijan's willingness to dialogue, Braun-Pivet responded: "If we thought that this path is vain and fruitless, we would not have gone along this path. We continue to believe that we can find some peaceful solution all together, build a solution all together. France continues to play that role because we stand with Armenia."