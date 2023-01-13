Mongolian parliament approves decision to restore ancient capital Karakorum

The Great State Khural (parliament) of Mongolia has voted in favor of the decision to restore the ancient capital of the Mongolian Empire, the city of Karakorum, the official website of the parliament reported.
The decision was supported by a majority of MPs. The initiative to restore the ancient capital was taken in December by Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurlsukh.
The country's authorities plan to develop a master plan for the city.
Karakorum was the capital of the Mongol Empire from 1235 to 1260 in its heyday when it included territories from the Sea of Japan to Eastern Europe. The site of the city is now home to the Karakorum History Museum, which opened in 2011. The cultural landscape of the Orkhon River valley surrounding the city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.