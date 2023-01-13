Opposition bloc: Lachin corridor closed after agreement between Pashinyan and Aliyev in Prague

The Lachin corridor was closed after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed in Prague, opposition MP Andranik Tevanyan said on Friday.

His remarks came at the meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign relations in the National Assembly during the discussion of the draft statement of the Armenian parliament on condemning the blockade of Lachin corridor initiated by Azerbaijan

According to the opposition figure, in Prague, Pashinyan, in fact, recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, which in turn gave Baku the opportunity to violate the commitments undertaken by the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020, and resort to criminal actions.

"The unblocking of Nagorno-Karabakh is not a technical or legal issue, but quite a political one. These theses were once again confirmed during the discussion of the Lachin corridor problem in the National Assembly. And one more thing. The Lachin corridor is closed under the conditions of almost 100% coincidence in the positions of the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan and principally contradictory positions of the authorities of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh," the MP said.



