At least 3,400 people lose their jobs, sources of income due to dire economic situation in Karabakh

Fourteen children are currently in the neonatal and intensive care units of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Children's Hospital. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the daily bulletin of the Artsakh Information Center.

Also, nine adult patients are in the intensive care unit, and five of them are in critical condition.

A total of 132 babies have been born under the conditions of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh.

Due to the suspension of planned surgeries in all medical facilities under the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare, around 400 residents of Artsakh cannot undergo surgery.

Until today, 28 patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to receive medical treatment.

A total of 726 businesses—17.7% of the total—in Artsakh have suspended their activities due to the impossibility of working under the blockade.

Due to the difficult economic situation, at least 3,400 people have initially lost their jobs and sources of income.

More than 14,000 tons of vital goods would have reached Artsakh if it were not for the blockade, under the conditions of which only a small part has been delivered by the ICRC and the Russian peacekeeping contingent.