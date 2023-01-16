News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
At least 3,400 people lose their jobs, sources of income due to dire economic situation in Karabakh
At least 3,400 people lose their jobs, sources of income due to dire economic situation in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Fourteen children are currently in the neonatal and intensive care units of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Children's Hospital. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the daily bulletin of the Artsakh Information Center.

Also, nine adult patients are in the intensive care unit, and five of them are in critical condition.

A total of 132 babies have been born under the conditions of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh.

Due to the suspension of planned surgeries in all medical facilities under the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare, around 400 residents of Artsakh cannot undergo surgery.

Until today, 28 patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to receive medical treatment.

A total of 726 businesses—17.7% of the total—in Artsakh have suspended their activities due to the impossibility of working under the blockade.

Due to the difficult economic situation, at least 3,400 people have initially lost their jobs and sources of income.

More than 14,000 tons of vital goods would have reached Artsakh if it were not for the blockade, under the conditions of which only a small part has been delivered by the ICRC and the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Patapoutian: We need international community to pay attention to Azerbaijan’s inhumane actions against Armenians
The Nobel Prize laureate reflected on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia…
 Canada parliament committee to discuss Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor
Garnett Genuis, a member of the Canadian House of Commons, informed…
 France National Assembly speaker: We don’t understand Azerbaijani president’s criticism
France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, Yaël Braun-Pivet said in an interview…
 Russian expert: Azerbaijan has sent quite alarming signal to Karabakh population
Andrey Areshev noted that this directly refers to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Karabakh preschool, long-day school classes to continue to be suspended
Due to insufficient supply of food as a result of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia…
 Kansas ex-governor: Who is willing to save Karabakh?
Sam Brownback expressed his concern regarding the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos