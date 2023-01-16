Khachaturyan on unblocking of Lachin corridor: Russian side does not want to use force

The Russian side doesn't want to use force. They want to solve the issue through negotiations, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan said on Monday after a meeting with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis, touching on what role peacekeepers play in the situation in the Lachin corridor.

"As part of the November 9, 2020 agreements, the peacekeepers began their work and were supposed to provide a direct link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia. We are talking about a 90 km long route. There are two people responsible there - the peacekeepers, who should ensure security, and Azerbaijan, which should not create obstacles. Now, Azerbaijan is not fulfilling its obligations and has created an artificial obstacle, and since December 12, this road has been closed. To understand what kind of problems this causes, I would say that 300-400 vehicles were passing by this road every day which were carrying everything necessary for the livelihood of the people of Nagorno Karabakh - food, construction materials, etc. In 40 days only 400 cars passed through, mainly for humanitarian purposes. The most necessary products are given on vouchers, there is nothing for sale in the stores, the state provides them from the state reserves, many schools and kindergartens are closed, blackouts have begun, etc," the President said.

According to Khachaturyan, the Russian peacekeepers were clearly carrying out their duties before this case. "During these two years there were one or two cases that were resolved very quickly. Last year, the Azerbaijanis cut off the gas, and with their mediation they were able to quickly restore the gas supply. We can say that until December 12, the corridor was clearly working. Now I understand that the Russian side does not want to use force, they are trying to resolve the issue through negotiations. But now we have demands on them. Of course we have demands to Azerbaijan as well, but Azerbaijan, as always, ignores or does not react in any way, but we hope that the Russian side will react and somehow take measures to ensure this corridor".

Vahagn Khachaturyan said he is not aware of the details of the talks between the leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Russian peacekeepers. The President added that the issue of the Lachin corridor will be discussed in the European Parliament in two days.