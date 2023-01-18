News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
JAE: Ants may die from global warming due to behavioral traits
JAE: Ants may die from global warming due to behavioral traits
Region:World News
Theme: Society

American scientists have found that ants do not change behavior because of rising air temperatures and remain in uncomfortable habitat when there is an alternative.

Ants are exothermic animals - their body temperature is not regulated and depends on their environment. Therefore, it is vital for these insects to live in a suitable climate. Until now, it has remained unknown how prone they are to migrate due to natural changes.

Experts at North Carolina State University studied five species of ants. It turned out that they showed temperature preferences in the laboratory, but in nature they remained active regardless of their preferred climate. The results are published in the Journal of Animal Ecology.

In this regard, the authors of the study express concern that ant colonies are unable to adapt to global warming-induced changes in climate, remaining in unfavorable areas until they die from overheating.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Human-Animal Interactions: children as young as two understand when a dog needs help
The study involved 97 children (51 girls and 46 boys) between the ages of 20 and 47 months from middle-class...
 Cyborg rats could join ranks of India's intelligence services
Rats were not chosen as performers in this project by chance...
 Whale dies after being in river near Osaka, Japan
The Coast Guard monitored the whale and collected information about its health...
 Cynologist lists 10 signs of stress in a dog
On a walk, he may show sudden aggression toward animals and other people...
 Whale appeared in Japanese river for first time
They are also gathering information about its health...
 Belgium bans electric collars for dogs
The new rules for keeping pets will come into force in spring...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos