JAE: Ants may die from global warming due to behavioral traits

American scientists have found that ants do not change behavior because of rising air temperatures and remain in uncomfortable habitat when there is an alternative.

Ants are exothermic animals - their body temperature is not regulated and depends on their environment. Therefore, it is vital for these insects to live in a suitable climate. Until now, it has remained unknown how prone they are to migrate due to natural changes.

Experts at North Carolina State University studied five species of ants. It turned out that they showed temperature preferences in the laboratory, but in nature they remained active regardless of their preferred climate. The results are published in the Journal of Animal Ecology.

In this regard, the authors of the study express concern that ant colonies are unable to adapt to global warming-induced changes in climate, remaining in unfavorable areas until they die from overheating.



