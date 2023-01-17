News
Tuesday
January 17
Lavrov speaks on need to unblock Lachin corridor as soon as possible
Lavrov speaks on need to unblock Lachin corridor as soon as possible
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated the need to unblock the Lachin corridor as soon as possible. He said this in a phone talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers discussed a number of topical subjects on the bilateral and regional agenda.

"The Russian side noted the need to fully unblock the movement along the Lachin corridor as soon as possible in accordance with the parameters enshrined in the trilateral statement at the highest level of November 9, 2020. The importance of reaching mutually acceptable solutions on all related issues in order to resume comprehensive work on the key tracks of Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization based on the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was also emphasized," the statement reads.
