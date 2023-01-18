News
Azerbaijan organizes tour of Karabakh occupied region’s airport for some Ukraine reporters (PHOTOS)
Azerbaijan organizes tour of Karabakh occupied region’s airport for some Ukraine reporters (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani authorities organized a tour for several Ukrainian journalists of the airport of the now Azerbaijani-occupied Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Also, the Azerbaijani media presented terrifying "information" which, however, is far from reality.

Judging by the photos depicting the respective report, if anything was presented in detail to the guests from Ukraine, it is solely the airport.

From the same photos, it can be understood that the presented "information" is not of much interest to these Ukrainian journalists, who are obviously more concerned about the events taking place in their country.

