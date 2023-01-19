News
Soldier wounded at Yeraskh combat position undergoes surgery
Soldier wounded at Yeraskh combat position undergoes surgery
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The soldier, who was wounded on January 19 at Yeraskh fighting position, was operated at Ararat Medical Center.

The director of Ararat Medical Center Araik Sardaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am the soldier was brought to Yerevan.

"We managed to save both his life and his leg. The doctors arrived on time, performed the surgery themselves and took him to a military hospital," he said.

On January 19 at about 10:50 a.m. an Armenian serviceman was wounded by a shot from the Azerbaijani side at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
