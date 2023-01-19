Soldier wounded at Yeraskh combat position undergoes surgery

The soldier, who was wounded on January 19 at Yeraskh fighting position, was operated at Ararat Medical Center.
The director of Ararat Medical Center Araik Sardaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am the soldier was brought to Yerevan.
"We managed to save both his life and his leg. The doctors arrived on time, performed the surgery themselves and took him to a military hospital," he said.
On January 19 at about 10:50 a.m. an Armenian serviceman was wounded by a shot from the Azerbaijani side at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.