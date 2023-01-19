News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Military expert: I am sure that all this is done intentionally
Military expert: I am sure that all this is done intentionally
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Analytics, Society, Incidents


They are quickly beheading the front-line corps without thinking twice, but if anything happens, they will blame the military again, military expert Karen Vrtanesyan told NEWS.am. "I am sure all this is done on purpose. They do not give people time to get used to their work. Pashinyan, as a populist with authoritarian inclinations, is striving to degrade those institutions which do not obey him and is rebuilding them around his personality," he added.

He recalled that after coming to power Pashinyan first of all subordinated the military commissar to the Ministry of Defense, although the commissar must be independent in order to conduct an impartial inspection in the same Ministry of Defense. All these systems are breaking down. "In the second corps, three commanders and five chiefs of general staff of the Armenian Armed Forces have been replaced during Pashinyan's 5 years in power," Vrtanesyan stressed.

The expert described the defeat on the battlefield as a problem not only of the soldier, but of the entire system - supply, planning, exercises.  "Armenia has not held a single major military exercise for two years," he recalled.

A fire broke out on January 19 at about 1:30 a.m. in the shelter of the engineer-sapper company of the Nth military unit of the Armenian Defense Ministry, located in the Azat village of Gegharkunik province. According to preliminary information, 15 servicemen died as a result of the fire. A criminal case was instigated and the commander of the second army corps and other officials were dismissed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Head of EU Delegation to Armenia expresses condolences on death of 15 Armenian servicemen
Andrea Wiktorin expressed condolences on the deaths of 15 Armenian military servicemen...
 Former Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces names possible causes of tragic fire at Gegharkunik military unit
Norat Ter-Grigoryants described the tragedy in the shelter of an engineer company of the Armenian Defense Ministry's military unit...
 Armenian FM stresses importance of Netherlands' targeted statement on Lachin corridor
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation...
 British Ambassador to Armenia expresses condolences on death of 15 servicemen
"Very sad news about the fire in Azat...
 Armenia 2nd Army Corps has new commander
The President has signed a decree based on the recommendation by the PM…
 US Embassy extends condolences on tragic death of 15 Armenia soldiers
The embassy charge d'affaires issued a statement…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos