Erdogan to Greeks: 'Unrestrained Turks' will move to action

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara does not aim to hit Athens with a Typhoon ballistic missile, Anadolu reported.
Turkey tested a short-range ballistic missile manufactured in Turkey over the Black Sea in October 2022. It flew 561 kilometers and landed near the shore of the port of Sinop. Erdogan said that the range of the missile would reach 1,000 kilometers.
"Today (in Greece) there is a lot of discussion about the possibility of Turkish Typhoon missiles hitting Athens. We have no such targets! The main thing in this matter is for [the Greeks] to act deliberately," the Turkish leader said.
Erdogan wondered, "Do Greeks really think that Turkey will ignore the deployment of weapons on islands that are 'demilitarized zones' according to international agreements?"
The Turkish president, referring to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' remarks to Ankara, urged not to take "wrong steps."
"Know this! If you take the wrong step toward our country, the reaction will not be long in coming. "The 'unrestrained Turks' will move to action," Erdogan threatened.