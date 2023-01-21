News
Moldovan President Sandu admits giving up neutrality to join military alliance
Moldovan President Sandu admits giving up neutrality to join military alliance
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

In order to join a major military alliance, Chisinau may change its neutrality, said Moldovan President Maia Sandu. She admitted the possibility of the country's abandoning its neutrality in a conversation with Politico.

At the same time, she did not name the alliance the country could join. "Now, there is a serious discussion … about our capacity to defend ourselves, whether we can do it ourselves, or whether we should be part of a larger alliance. If we come, at some point, to the conclusion as a nation that we need to change neutrality, this should happen through a democratic process," she said.

Moldova must maintain permanent neutrality under its constitution. This excludes the republic from joining NATO or the CSTO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
