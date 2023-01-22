Turkey successfully completes deal to pay for Russian grain in rubles

Turkey has successfully completed a transaction and paid for Russian grain in Russian rubles, and now Moscow is discussing the possibility of similar supplies to Egypt, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko told Sputnik, the latter reported.

Speaking about commercial shipments, the official emphasized that Russia is yet to systematically switch to trade in national currencies, but this is definitely a "trend."

She added that the Bank of Russia is currently negotiating the possibility of working out mechanisms for such mutual settlements with central banks of other countries, and this applies not only to food supplies.

The Russian deputy PM stressed that grain, vegetable oil, and fatty products are in the most demand in this matter.

"We don't sell the latter in rubles yet, but we are working on that issue. For us, calculations in rubles are one of the priorities," she said.

According to the Russian deputy premier, not only Gazprombank, but also the Russian Agricultural Bank will participate in such transactions in the future.

"And even within the framework of the contacts that take place through the UN regarding the grain deal, the package solution, which should be implemented in the interests of the Russian Federation, one of the conditions is to return the Russian Agricultural Bank to the international calculation system," she explained.