U.S. military slammed for unfortunate calendar with cats

According to CNET, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is responsible for building U.S. military infrastructure, was criticized for publishing a calendar for 2023 with pictures of construction projects with giant cats drawn on them.
The outlet notes that users criticized the poor quality of photomontage and photo processing, which made the cats on the dams and dry cargo ships look implausible.
The authors of the calendar in the comments to the criticism promised to enroll in courses of Photoshop and next year to improve the quality of the collages.
However, the authors of the publication believe that more professional image processing will not only take away the calendar's "stupid font" and "distorted proportions," but also its charm.
Please, Corps of Engineers person who made this calendar, don't take a photoshop class! Live your own view of giant cats and make a calendar like this in 2024, the message reads.