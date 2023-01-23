Legislature speaker: We will try all means to ensure Armenia’s security

There is no question of a vector toward the West; there is a question of ensuring security. Alen Simonyan, speaker of the National Assembly (NA) told this to reporters in the NA Monday, addressing the question of why Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, is visiting Armenia now amid the escalation of tension in Armenian-Russian relations.

"We will try all the means to ensure the territorial security of the Republic of Armenia because the existing means are not enough for us. The decision to ensure Armenia's security at any cost can be said to have been made," he said.

Simonyan added that Armenia will use all possible international platforms in this regard.

"I can say that, for example, this bad incident pretty much overshadowed all the events that had happened before. For example, we had a very good PACE report, which was quite a weighty and important document for us. It was also an important document related to [the] Lachin [corridor] and Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]. I believe, in terms of diplomacy, there are quite a few successes recorded by Armenia. We raise the issue of Lachin corridor in all international formats; it’s having its impact. I believe we will see the consequences on the ground as well," the Armenian NA speaker emphasized.

Simonyan addressed also the question of what they will discuss with Toivo Klaar, who had stated that the issue of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh to Armenia—is serious and it is necessary to find urgent solutions, while Yerevan had stated that it has nothing to discuss with Azerbaijan on this matter.

"We will discuss the situation of the Armenians there [in Artsakh] and the implementation of the tripartite agreement, which is essentially not happening. And everything related to the Lachin corridor has already been discussed and signed. I mean the document of November 9,[2020]," said the Armenian parliament speaker.