Poland: Germany's green light to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine is a 'secondary' issue

Poland will ask Germany for permission to re-export Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but even without that Warsaw can send them as part of a coalition of countries, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, Reuters reported.



The United States and its allies failed during talks in Germany last week to convince Berlin to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Poland insists that countries that have Leopard tanks send them to Ukraine, even if Germany does not want to join them. However, re-exporting German-made tanks requires Berlin's approval.



"We will ask for such permission, but this is an issue of secondary importance," Morawiecki said. "Even if we did not get this approval ... we would still transfer our tanks together with others to Ukraine", Morawiecki said.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday that Berlin would not stand in the way if Poland sent its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. However, a German government spokesman said that Berlin has not yet received any requests for permission to re-export the tanks.



"Pressure makes sense, because this weekend, the foreign minister of Germany sent a slightly different message that gives a glimmer of hope that not only Germany will not block (sending tanks) but will finally hand over heavy equipment, modern equipment to help Ukraine," Morawiecki said.



Defense analyst Konrad Muzyka believes that if the tanks are sent without Berlin's consent, a potential consequence could be Germany's refusal to supply spare parts for them.



"That is why it is so important from Warsaw's perspective not to step out of line and create a larger coalition," he said. "Because, of course, the political problem for Germany if they wanted to cut off the supply of spare parts would be much bigger if there was a coalition."