Armenia FM discusses with Belgium counterpart situation due to Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor

Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Brussels on a working visit, on Monday had a meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib.
The foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that Mirzoyan and Lahbib highlighted the adoption—on the same day—of the EU Council's decision to deploy a civilian monitoring mission in Armenia.
The Armenian FM reflected on the situation created as a result of the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, and the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan's maximalist and non-constructive approaches greatly hinder the establishment of security and stability in the region.
Also, FM Mirzoyan briefed his Belgian colleague on the latest developments in the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.
The interlocutors discussed the avenues for deepening and expanding Armenia-Belgium bilateral cooperation. The expansion of the amount of trade and the intensification of business contacts between the two countries were underscored.