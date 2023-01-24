News
Fire breaks out in Armenian church in Istanbul, 2 dead
Fire breaks out in Armenian church in Istanbul, 2 dead
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Incidents


A fire broke out in the Surp Pirgic (Holy Savior) Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul, as a result of which two people were killed, Turkish media report.

Mustafa Demirelli, head of Istanbul's Beyoglu district where this church is located, and Levon Zekiyan, spiritual leader of the Armenian Catholic community of Turkey, visited the site of the fire.

According to the communiqué of the Istanbul governorate, four people were evacuated and two others were hospitalized.

Currently, there is no information about the fate of two more people inside the church at the time of the fire.

Firefighters and the rescue squad continue working at the site.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
