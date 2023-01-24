News
Armenia ombudswoman resubmits resignation submitted to parliament Monday
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Kristinne Grigoryan, on Tuesday repeated the resignation she submitted to the National Assembly (NA) on Monday.

According to Section 2 of Article 13 of the RA Constitutional Law On the Human Rights Defender, in case of resignation, the powers of the Defender shall cease if the Defender submits a letter of resignation no later than one week after the submission of the letter of resignation. The first letter of resignation was submitted to the NA on Monday.

According to the RA Constitutional Law On the Human Rights Defender, in case of early termination of the Defender's powers on the basis of resignation, the Defender shall publish and submit to the NA a summary report on the activities carried out in the period between the submission of his/her regular annual report and the submission of his/her resignation.
