Tuesday
January 24
Zelenskiy's office comments on succession of dismissals of Ukrainian officials
Zelenskiy's office comments on succession of dismissals of Ukrainian officials
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, commented on the resignations of Ukrainian officials, saying that the authorities do not close their eyes to violations.

"Zelenskiy's personnel decisions testify to the key priorities of the state... No one "turns a blind eye"... Everyone should understand their responsibility. The president sees and hears society. And he directly responds to the key request of society - justice for all," Podolyak noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
