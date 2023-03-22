Russia, Turkey defense ministers hold talks, also discuss situation around Karabakh

The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was also discussed during the talks between the defense ministers of Russia and Turkey, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD).
This telephonic conversation between Sergei Shoigu and Hulusi Akar took place at the initiative of Turkey, reports the Russian MOD.
"During the talks, the parties discussed the results of the implementation of the ‘Black Sea Initiative’ [i.e., the grain deal] the Syrian and Karabakh settlement issues, as well as other domains of cooperation of mutual interest," added the Russian MOD.