EU calls on Belarus not to deploy Russia nuclear weapons on its territory

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Belarus on Sunday not to deploy Russian nuclear weapons on its territory, saying that it could face new sanctions if it does so.
"Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation & threat to European security. Belarus can still stop it, it is their choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions," Borrell wrote on Twitter.
The aforesaid reaction of the EU followed the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possible deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus; this statement was slammed by the US, NATO, and Ukraine.