Azerbaijan president continues vulgar attitude towards France, calls OSCE Minsk Group ‘former’

Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev continues his vulgar attitude towards France and calls the OSCE Minsk Group "former."
"The international mediators—the former OSCE Minsk Group—actually tried to confirm that occupation by negotiating. Now everything has become clear. France's unfair and negative attitude is not accidental. They simply wanted to cover it up to some extent during the occupation. To put it simply, they wanted to confuse us [i.e., Azerbaijan].
“But look, two and a half years after the second Karabakh war, what dirty actions are being carried out against us, what groundless accusations are being made. That is, all this is obvious, including a number of resolutions adopted by the European Parliament against Azerbaijan, which are again the product of the pro-Armenian, bribetaker and anti-Azerbaijani group; and the French MPs play a leading role here.
“Naturally, we felt it during the occupation as well, but not to that degree. We could not even imagine that countries can be so hypocritical and liars. They can look at a person's face and say one thing, and do something else behind his back," complained the Azerbaijan president, receiving his representative in the Lachin region, Masim Mammadov.