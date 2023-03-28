News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
USD
388.29
EUR
420.21
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.29
EUR
420.21
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Azerbaijan president continues vulgar attitude towards France, calls OSCE Minsk Group ‘former’
Azerbaijan president continues vulgar attitude towards France, calls OSCE Minsk Group ‘former’
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev continues his vulgar attitude towards France and calls the OSCE Minsk Group "former."

"The international mediators—the former OSCE Minsk Group—actually tried to confirm that occupation by negotiating. Now everything has become clear. France's unfair and negative attitude is not accidental. They simply wanted to cover it up to some extent during the occupation. To put it simply, they wanted to confuse us [i.e., Azerbaijan].

“But look, two and a half years after the second Karabakh war, what dirty actions are being carried out against us, what groundless accusations are being made. That is, all this is obvious, including a number of resolutions adopted by the European Parliament against Azerbaijan, which are again the product of the pro-Armenian, bribetaker and anti-Azerbaijani group; and the French MPs play a leading role here.

“Naturally, we felt it during the occupation as well, but not to that degree. We could not even imagine that countries can be so hypocritical and liars. They can look at a person's face and say one thing, and do something else behind his back," complained the Azerbaijan president, receiving his representative in the Lachin region, Masim Mammadov.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan actions do not contribute to Armenia efforts to establish lasting peace in region
 The Armenian FM received the Spanish ambassador…
 Azerbaijan assistant coach tugs Karabakh flag, tries to hit an Armenian during Sweden vs. Azerbaijan football game
In the second round of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying tournament…
 Artsakh MFA: Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement must be discussed in internationally established talks’ format
The ministry issued a comment on Azerbaijan's proposal to hold a meeting with the representatives of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 14 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return
Through the mediation of the Red Cross...
 Canada FM calls on Azerbaijan to reopen Lachin corridor
Joly stressed that it is necessary to prevent the further deterioration of the situation...
 President of Artsakh chaired an extended extraordinary session of the Security Council
The Head of the State noted that the purpose of the session is to jointly discuss problems existing in the current military-political situation and make the necessary decisions…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos