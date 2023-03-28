News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
USD
388.29
EUR
420.21
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.29
EUR
420.21
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan actions do not contribute to Armenia efforts to establish lasting peace in region
Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan actions do not contribute to Armenia efforts to establish lasting peace in region
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Tuesday received Marcos Gomez Martinez, the Ambassador of Spain to Armenia, whose respective diplomatic residence is in Moscow.

The interlocutors commended the positive dynamic of the development of relations between Armenia and Spain and exchanged views on the prospects of deepening the political dialogue, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. Тhe opportunities of expanding the bilateral cooperation in а number of spheres, including economy and information technologies, were discussed. Given the fact that Spain will assume the Presidency of the EU Council starting from July different topics of the Armenia-EU partnership were touched upon, including the deployment of the EU Civil Monitoring Mission in Armenia.

During the meeting the interlocutors exchanged views on topics related to regional security and stability. Minister Mirzoyan touched upon Azerbaijan's actions, including the recent aggressions against Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the rhetoric at the highest level and the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, emphasizing that such actions of Azerbaijan do not contribute to Armenia's efforts to establish lasting peace in the region. Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of lifting the blockade of the Lachin corridor as well as the importance of sending an international fact-finding mission to the corridor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan president continues vulgar attitude towards France, calls OSCE Minsk Group ‘former’
"The international mediators—the former OSCE Minsk Group—actually tried to confirm that occupation by negotiating,” Aliyev stated…
 Azerbaijan assistant coach tugs Karabakh flag, tries to hit an Armenian during Sweden vs. Azerbaijan football game
In the second round of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying tournament…
 Artsakh MFA: Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement must be discussed in internationally established talks’ format
The ministry issued a comment on Azerbaijan's proposal to hold a meeting with the representatives of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 14 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return
Through the mediation of the Red Cross...
 Canada FM calls on Azerbaijan to reopen Lachin corridor
Joly stressed that it is necessary to prevent the further deterioration of the situation...
 President of Artsakh chaired an extended extraordinary session of the Security Council
The Head of the State noted that the purpose of the session is to jointly discuss problems existing in the current military-political situation and make the necessary decisions…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos