News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
March 29
USD
388.21
EUR
421.48
RUB
5.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
March 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
421.48
RUB
5.04
Show news feed
Armenia deputy PM briefs Spain envoy on situation in Karabakh due to Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor
Armenia deputy PM briefs Spain envoy on situation in Karabakh due to Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the Ambassador of Spain to Armenia, Marcos Gomez Martinez.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister presented to the Ambassador the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) resulted by the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the promising directions for the development of relations between the two countries, including the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, infrastructure development and tourism.

The interlocutors also discussed issues related to unblocking regional economic and transport links, as well as processes related to border delimitation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Security Council chief: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Karabakh, Lachin Corridor
Armen Grigoryan held meetings in Latvia…
 Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan actions do not contribute to Armenia efforts to establish lasting peace in region
 The Armenian FM received the Spanish ambassador…
 Azerbaijan president continues vulgar attitude towards France, calls OSCE Minsk Group ‘former’
"The international mediators—the former OSCE Minsk Group—actually tried to confirm that occupation by negotiating,” Aliyev stated…
 Azerbaijan assistant coach tugs Karabakh flag, tries to hit an Armenian during Sweden vs. Azerbaijan football game
In the second round of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying tournament…
 Artsakh MFA: Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement must be discussed in internationally established talks’ format
The ministry issued a comment on Azerbaijan's proposal to hold a meeting with the representatives of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 14 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return
Through the mediation of the Red Cross...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos