Armenia deputy PM briefs Spain envoy on situation in Karabakh due to Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the Ambassador of Spain to Armenia, Marcos Gomez Martinez.
During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister presented to the Ambassador the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) resulted by the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the promising directions for the development of relations between the two countries, including the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, infrastructure development and tourism.
The interlocutors also discussed issues related to unblocking regional economic and transport links, as well as processes related to border delimitation.