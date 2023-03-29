News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
March 29
USD
388.21
EUR
421.48
RUB
5.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
March 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
421.48
RUB
5.04
Show news feed
Armenia Security Council chief: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Karabakh, Lachin Corridor
Armenia Security Council chief: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Karabakh, Lachin Corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of his working visit to Latvia, secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council (SC) of Armenia on Wednesday had meetings with Andris Teikmanis, Head of the Chancery of the President of Latvia; Janis Kazocins, National Security Adviser to the President of Latvia; Ingrida Levrence, Under-Secretary of State for European Affairs of Latvia; and Maris Cepuritis, Adviser on National Security Affairs to the Prime Minister of Latvia.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the SC office, during the meetings, the parties emphasized the holding of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, as well as the presence of the EU mission in Armenia.

SC secretary Grigoryan briefed his colleagues on the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of Azerbaijan's illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor, and the challenges of Armenia's security environment, including concerns about Azerbaijan's possible escalation of tension. In this context, the SC chief stressed the need to send an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and the Lachin corridor.

The Latvian colleagues, for their part, expressed their readiness to assist Armenia in its security issues and to strengthen the EU mission in the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia deputy PM briefs Spain envoy on situation in Karabakh due to Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor
Mher Grigoryan received Spanish Ambassador Marcos Gomez Martinez…
 Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan actions do not contribute to Armenia efforts to establish lasting peace in region
 The Armenian FM received the Spanish ambassador…
 Azerbaijan president continues vulgar attitude towards France, calls OSCE Minsk Group ‘former’
"The international mediators—the former OSCE Minsk Group—actually tried to confirm that occupation by negotiating,” Aliyev stated…
 Azerbaijan assistant coach tugs Karabakh flag, tries to hit an Armenian during Sweden vs. Azerbaijan football game
In the second round of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying tournament…
 Artsakh MFA: Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement must be discussed in internationally established talks’ format
The ministry issued a comment on Azerbaijan's proposal to hold a meeting with the representatives of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 14 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return
Through the mediation of the Red Cross...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos