Armenia Security Council chief: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Karabakh, Lachin Corridor

Within the framework of his working visit to Latvia, secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council (SC) of Armenia on Wednesday had meetings with Andris Teikmanis, Head of the Chancery of the President of Latvia; Janis Kazocins, National Security Adviser to the President of Latvia; Ingrida Levrence, Under-Secretary of State for European Affairs of Latvia; and Maris Cepuritis, Adviser on National Security Affairs to the Prime Minister of Latvia.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the SC office, during the meetings, the parties emphasized the holding of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, as well as the presence of the EU mission in Armenia.
SC secretary Grigoryan briefed his colleagues on the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of Azerbaijan's illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor, and the challenges of Armenia's security environment, including concerns about Azerbaijan's possible escalation of tension. In this context, the SC chief stressed the need to send an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and the Lachin corridor.
The Latvian colleagues, for their part, expressed their readiness to assist Armenia in its security issues and to strengthen the EU mission in the country.