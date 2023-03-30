US Assistant Secretary of Commerce to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey

From March 30 to April 7, Arun Venkataraman, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, will travel to Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia, where he will advance existing and new commercial partnerships between the United States and these countries, especially in the areas of energy, infrastructure, supply chains, telecommunications and the digital economy, as per the statement posted on the website of the US Embassy in Georgia.

Assistant Secretary Venkataraman will participate in bilateral meetings with senior government officials and with diverse U.S. and local companies to learn more about their operations, highlight commercial engagements and partnerships, and hear about their experiences with the local business environment.

In Istanbul, Turkey, Venkataraman will participate in a series of engagements with the American and Turkish business communities to receive updates on U.S. private sector support for Turkey’s recovery efforts, AmCham Turkey’s efforts to bolster women’s economic empowerment and women-led entrepreneurship through its Women Executive Mentorship Program, and meet with businesses looking for investment opportunities in the United States.

In Baku, Azerbaijan, Venkataraman will meet with senior officials responsible for the country’s renewable energy transformation and participate in the U.S.-Azerbaijan Clean and Green Energy Forum, which focuses on green energy strategies and opportunities for the region and provides immense opportunities for U.S. renewable energy companies.

In Tbilisi, Georgia, Venkataraman will meet with senior government officials to discuss Georgia’s economic and infrastructure goals. He will also meet with business leaders and Special American Business Internship Training (SABIT) alumni to learn about their experiences and see how to strengthen this important program. He will also attend a reception with the local business community and U.S. investors, where he will provide remarks and announce the winner of the SelectUSA Pitch Competition.

Lastly, in Yerevan, Armenia, he will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and give keynote remarks at the U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue, during which he will underscore the United States’ interest in deepening commercial ties and promoting commercial partnerships between both countries, particularly in the energy sector.