Armenia-Karabakh alternative road to open Saturday, will be fully equipped by summer

The dirt road of the alternative road connecting Armenia to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was ready about 20-25 days ago. Sona Harutyunyan, press secretary of the Ministry Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"After that, the first layer of asphalt paving was carried out. Even now, we have places where the work on the second layer of asphalt paving has already started. It already will be open for traffic as of April 1, and it will be completely paved with three-layer asphalt and equipped with road signs already in the summer; that is, it will be carried out, will be over by summer,” Harutyunyan added.