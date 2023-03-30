Azerbaijan, not waiting for pre-arranged adjustments, starts positioning itself on Armenia border

According to the agreements reached in August 2022, as of April 1, 2023, the Lachin corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to the Republic of Armenia (RA) shall end at the Kornidzor bridge. As of April 1, the route connecting the RA area to the Lachin corridor shall pass through the Kornidzor-Tegh route, only through the RA area. This is noted in a statement issued Thursday by National Security Service of Armenia.
The statement continues as follows:
"After August 2022, a part of the road connecting the Lachin corridor to the RA was again crossing the territory of Azerbaijan after the Kornidzor Bridge. That section of the road along its entire length and its surrounding area was controlled by the RF [(Russian Federation)] peacekeeping forces.
"According to the agreements reached yesterday between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the border guards of the two countries were to be deployed on both sides of the border along the aforementioned section in the last days of March.
"During the deployment, misinterpretations of the maps have emerged. In some places, the Azerbaijani side, without waiting for pre-arranged adjustments, has started positioning and carrying out engineering work.
"According to the calculations of the Armenian side, there are five such points where the Azerbaijani side is deployed 100 to 300 meters further from the border. It has now been agreed that cartographers from both sides will correct the situation.
"The Armenian side approaches the situation with the logic of not allowing escalation [of tension].
"The RA army did not have positions in the area in question because positions are not deployed on the border line, but on the nearby strategic heights. And the protection of that part of the border should have been transferred to the border guard troops, according to the agreement mentioned above."