Newspaper: Trilateral talks held at border of Armenia’s Tegh village

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: We learned from our sources in Syunik [Province] that negotiations between representatives of the Armenian-Azerbaijani sides took place yesterday in the entire border section of Tegh community, with the participation of representatives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
According to our source, NSS [(National Security Service)] director Armen Abazyan was also in Syunik. They tried to convince the Azerbaijanis to retreat a little from the positions [they] occupied the previous day, at least to the section of the Friendship Statue, around which, according to reports, there were preliminary agreements. However, the negotiations were fruitless, and the Azerbaijani armed forces continue to entrench themselves in the gardens located a few meters away from Tegh community. (…).
By the way, our sources say that yesterday there was even a hand-to-hand fight between Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen, although after [the war in] 2020, no Armenian position guards were stationed in the territory of Tegh community, and there was an outpost of only one or two Russian peacekeepers here. However, since yesterday, the [Armenian] MOD has taken belated steps, deployed dozens of soldiers in that section.