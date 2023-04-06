News
San Diego designates April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
San Diego designates April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a proclamation designating April 24, 2023 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, Asbarez reported.

The proclamation ceremony was led by San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson, who was joined by President of the Board Nora Vargas. The event also included remarks by St. Sarkis Armenian Church pastor Very Rev. Pakrad Berjekian, community activist and advocate John Dadian, St. Sarkis Armenian Church Board member Kathy Kassardjian, and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.

In his remarks, Very Rev. Berjekian thanked the San Diego County Board of Supervisors for marking the Armenian Genocide, particularly in light of the imminent threat of ethnic cleansing and genocide of Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) Armenian population resulting from Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade and aggression.

The San Diego Armenian community joined Very Rev. Berjekian in welcoming this effort by the Board of Supervisors.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
